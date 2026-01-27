P70-M kush, shabu seized in Barmm, Zamboanga Peninsula

AUTHORITIES have seized around P72.5 million worth of illegal drugs as they arrested three suspects, including a Malaysian, in separate law enforcement operations in the Bangsamoro region and Zamboanga Peninsula.

The Malaysian and a former youth village councilor were arrested in the Bangsamoro province of Tawi-Tawi and the other suspect in Zamboanga Peninsula.

Benjamin Recites III, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) director, identified the arrested Malaysian as alias Chomen and the former youth village councilor as alias Jerry.

Recites said the two were arrested in a buy-bust on Monday, January 26, at a hotel in Pasiagan village, Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi.

Seized during the buy-bust were dried Marijuana Kush worth P70.8 million packed in different sizes of vacuum-sealed transparent plastic bags.

He said the suspects are currently in the custody of Bongao Municipal Police Station pending the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was launched by PDEA operatives with the support of the police and military forces in Tawi-Tawi.

The Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula did not release the identity of the arrested suspect, but said he is a 50-year-old male and a resident of Paragas Drive, Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City.

The police said the suspect, tagged as high-value individual, was arrested in a buy-bust in his residence on Monday, January 26.

Seized from the suspect were 250 grams of shabu packed in five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P1.7 million and buy-bust money.

He will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)