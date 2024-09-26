P740,000 smuggled cigarettes seized in Siasi

LAWMEN seized some P740,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in an intelligence-driven anti-smuggling operation in the province of Sulu, the police said Thursday, September 26, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said the smuggled cigarettes were seized on Monday, September 23, at the seaport in Tulling village, Siasi, Sulu.

The PRO-BAR said no arrest was made as no one claimed ownership of the assorted smuggled cigarettes consisting of 20 master cases.

The PRO-BAR said the policemen of Siasi in coordination with the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company and Provincial Intelligence Unit launched the anti-smuggling after a concerned citizen informed the police about the presence of smuggled goods at the seaport.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes comprised of 15 master cases of cannon worth P555,000 and five master cases of Port cigarettes valued at P185,000 with a total value of P740,000.

They were placed under the custody of the Siasi Municipal Police Station for its eventual turnover to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, acting PRO-BAR director, commended the swift and coordinated efforts of the Siasi Municipal Police Station and partner units in successfully intercepting the smuggled cigarettes.

“This operation highlights our unwavering commitment to curbing illegal activities and safeguarding our local economy. The PRO BAR will continue to work tirelessly in ensuring that the rule of law prevails in the Bangsamoro region,” Tanggawohn said. (SunStar Zamboanga)