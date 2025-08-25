P760,000 smuggled cigarettes seized in Jolo

LAWMEN have seized P760,000 worth of contraband in a law enforcement operation in the province of Sulu, the police said Monday, August 25, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, said the contraband was seized during a joint patrol operation in San Raymundo village, Jolo, Sulu on Saturday, August 23.

"A total of 20 boxes of undocumented cigarettes were intercepted and recovered by the operating units," De Guzman said in his report.

No one was arrested as the smuggled cigarettes were abandoned by the supposed owner upon sensing the presence of the police operatives.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes were placed under the temporary custody of Jolo Municipal Police Station and will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

De Guzman commended the swift and coordinated efforts of the Jolo Municipal Police Station and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-B in intercepting and recovering the smuggled cigarettes. (SunStar Zamboanga)