P8-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga, Iligan

LAWMEN seized around P8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations in the cities of Zamboanga and Iligan, the police said Friday, March 13, 2026.

Of the total anti-smuggling haul, the police said that over P6.3 million were seized in Zamboanga City and the remaining P1.6 million in Iligan City.

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit-9 (CIDG-RFU-9) have seized the significant amount of smuggled cigarettes in a decisive strike against the illicit tobacco trade around 9:34 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in Sta. Barbara village, Zamboanga City.

The CIDG operatives have seized some 73 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of P6,364,831.

The police said the CIDG operatives launched the anti-smuggling operation, in close coordination with the Zamboanga City Police Station 11 and Bureau of Customs.

The CIDG-RFU-9 urged the public to remain vigilant and report smuggled tobacco products in their localities.

Meanwhile, policemen have seized the smuggled cigarettes in an intelligence-driven anti-smuggling operation on Tuesday, March 10, in Rosario Heights, Tubod village, Iligan City.

Prior to the apprehension, the police launched intensified checkpoint operations after they received information about a vehicle carrying smuggled cigarettes.

The police said the vehicle managed to evade the checkpoint, but was later spotted unattended in Rosario Heights, Tubod village.

Seized from the vehicle were 41 master cases of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of P1,640,000.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes were turned over to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for proper documentation and safekeeping, while further investigation is ongoing to identify the owner of the contrabands. (SunStar Zamboanga)