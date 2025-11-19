P806,000 smuggled cigarettes seized in Basilan, Maguindanao del Sur

LAWMEN have arrested an individual and seized P806,195 worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate anti-smuggling operations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), the police said Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, said the bulk of the smuggled cigarettes was seized in Basilan while the rest was in Maguindanao del Sur.

De Guzman said the operatives seized P588,750 worth of smuggled cigarettes during crime prevention and law enforcement operation on Tuesday, November 18, in Port Holland Zone III village, Maluso, Basilan.

"During the operation, police personnel discover a motorboat loaded with 15 boxes of assorted smuggled cigarettes abandoned by an unidentified individual," De Guzman said in his report.

The confiscated items, along with the motorboat, are now under the custody of the Maluso Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper turnover to the Bureau of Customs for appropriate disposition.

Meanwhile, De Guzman said the police operatives have arrested alias Ruston, 27, when they set up a blocking checkpoint in the boundary of South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur, and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, on Tuesday, November 18.

The operatives established a blocking checkpoint after Ruson, who was driving a Sports Utility Vehicle, evaded a checkpoint manned by policemen from South Upi.

De Guzman said seized from the vehicle of Ruson were 277 reams of smuggled cigarettes worth P217,445.

He said Ruston, a resident of Guindulongan, Maguindanao del Sur, failed to present any transport documents, constituting a violation of Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Ruston and the seized items were turned over to Lebak Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)