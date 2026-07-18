P8.1-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga del Sur, Lanao del Norte

AUTHORITIES arrested two individuals and seized some P8.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations in the provinces of Zamboanga del Sur and Lanao del Norte, the police said Saturday, July 18, 2026.

The police said that P6.9 million of the P8.1 million seized smuggled cigarettes were confiscated Thursday, July 16, in Zamboanga del Sur and the remaining P1.2 million in Lanao del Norte on the same day.

The police said the P6.9 million smuggled cigarettes were recovered in a vacant lot in Muricay village, Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur province.

“Acting on verified information, personnel of the Pagadian City Police Station, together with the Bureau of Customs, the Philippine Army, and other law enforcement partners, recovered 40 master cases and 240 reams of alleged smuggled cigarettes that had been abandoned in a vacant lot,” the Zamboanga del Sur Police Provincial Office said in a statement.

The police said that based on the initial assessment of the BOC, the recovered cigarettes have an estimated value of P6,908,000.

Authorities are conducting further investigation to determine the source of the smuggled cigarettes and identify the individuals responsible for abandoning the shipment.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two individuals and seized some P1.2 million smuggled cigarettes in an anti-smuggling operation Thursday along the national highway in Dalipuga village, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte.

The police identified the two arrested individuals as alias Rolly, 37, a driver, and his companion, alias Larry, 33.

The police said the operatives flagged down a refrigerated truck driven by alias Rolly, 37, for inspection during a checkpoint operation.

The police said Rolly and his companion, alias Larry, 33, were arrested after the operatives found the truck was carrying undocumented cigarettes.

Investigation revealed that the truck had earlier traveled to Pagadian City to deliver spice products. After completing the delivery, the vehicle allegedly picked up the cigarettes for transport,” the Iligan City police reported.

Seized were 1,500 reams of smuggled cigarettes worth P1.2 million.

Authorities are conducting further investigation to determine the origin, intended destination, and other circumstances surrounding the shipment of the smuggled cigarettes.

The police said the seized items and the two occupants of the truck will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper documentation, safekeeping, and appropriate proceedings. (SunStar Zamboanga)