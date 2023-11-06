P8.4-M smuggled cigarettes seized off Zamboanga City

AUTHORITIES seized some P8.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and arrested five people in Zamboanga City, the police reported Monday, November 6, 2023.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, said the contraband shipment was seized in the waters off Maasin village around 2:39 a.m. Monday, November 6.

Lorenzo said the personnel of the 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company (2ZCMFC) and Bureau of Customs (BOC) were conducting seaborne patrol after they received an information that shipment of smuggled cigarettes worth P8,400,000 is set to arrive in Zamboanga City early Monday.

Lorenzo said that upon inspection, the patrolling team found that the motorboat marked Lautanmas 3 was loaded with 240 master cases of assorted brand of cigarettes.

He added the shipment was seized and the five crewmen were arrested after they failed to present documents of their cargo that came from Jolo, Sulu and bound for Zamboanga City.

All of the five arrested motorboat crewmen are residents of Mampang village, Zamboanga City, according to Lorenzo.

He said the confiscated contraband, motorboat, and five crewmen were taken to the headquarters of the 2ZCMFC for documentation.

They will be turned over to the BOC for proper disposition.