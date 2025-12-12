P8.7-M smuggled cigarettes off Zamboanga Sibugay

LAWMEN have arrested a boatman and seized around P8.7 million worth of smuggled cigarettes off Zamboanga Sibugay province, the police said Friday, December 12, 2025.

The Zamboanga Sibugay Maritime Police Station (Marpsta) identified the arrested boatman as alias Al, 31, a resident of Zone 2, Cawit Village, Zamboanga City.

Al was arrested while transporting smuggled cigarettes aboard a motorboat on Thursday, December 11, bound for Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Police said the operatives launched a seaborne patrol after receiving an intelligence report that a motorboat loaded with contraband was set to arrive in Ipil.

The Zamboanga Sibugay Marpsta said operatives spotted a gray motorboat loaded with boxes, and during their approach for visual inspection, they saw in plain view that it was carrying master cases of suspected undocumented cigarettes.

Al was arrested after he failed to present any documents proving the legality of transporting the cargo.

Upon further verification, authorities discovered that the cigarettes did not have graphic health warnings, a clear violation of the Graphic Health Warnings Law and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Seized were 150 master cases of smuggled cigarettes valued at P8.7 million. The motorboat was also confiscated.

The arrested suspect and the seized items were brought to the Zamboanga Sibugay Marpsta for proper documentation and disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)