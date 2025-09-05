P9.4-M smuggled cigarettes seized off Zamboanga City

LAWMEN have arrested five individuals and seized some P9.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation off Zamboanga City, an official said Friday, September 5, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Eleazar Matta, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said one of the arrested individuals is from Maluso, Basilan and the other four from Taluksangay village, Zamboanga City.

Matta said they were arrested around 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, September 2, in the vicinity of Santa Cruz Island, Zamboanga City.

Matta said the operatives were conducting seaborne patrol when they chanced upon a motorboat with five people aboard.

He said the motorboat was found to be loaded with 164 master cases and 18 reams of undocumented assorted brands of cigarettes.

“This successful interception highlights our continuous efforts to secure our maritime borders and prevent the proliferation of smuggled goods that undermine the economy and lawful trade,” he said.

He said the confiscated smuggled cigarettes were turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition while the five arrested individuals were detained pending the filing of charges against them.

He said they will remain relentless in carrying out intelligence-driven operations and maritime patrols in collaboration with other agencies to deter smuggling activities. (SunStar Zamboanga)