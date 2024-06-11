P973,000 smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga, Soccsksargen

AUTHORITIES have arrested two people and seized some P973,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate anti-smuggling campaign in Zamboanga Peninsula and in Soccsksargen, the police said Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Of the total, P573,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized in Zamboanga Peninsula and the remaining P400,000 in Soccsksargen.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula, said 10 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P573,000 were seized at around 9:10 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Block 4 in Baluno village, Isabela City, Basilan.

Masauding said no one was arrested as the supposed owner was not around when the joint team of policemen and Bureau of Customs arrived at Block 4 in Baluno village.

He said the seized contraband has been safely transported to the Isabela City Police Station for proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Percival Augustus Placer, Soccsksargen police director, said two persons were arrested when policemen launched anti-smuggling operation on Friday, June 7, at Sitio Taliac in Kamanga village, Maasim, Sarangani province.

Placer identified the two arrested suspects as alias Mike and alias Jay, all residents of Sision village, Maitum, Sarangani.

Placer said the two tried to escape upon sensing the presence of policemen but were later cornered by the police operatives.

He said seized from the two suspects were 2,000 reams of smuggled cigarettes worth P400,000.

He said the recovered pieces of evidence as well as the arrested suspects were brought to Maasim Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

“In coordination with our partner law enforcement agencies, we will be relentless in our efforts to combat all forms of illicit activities in order to put an end to nefarious smuggling schemes,” he said. (SunStar Zamboanga)