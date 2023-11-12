Pamana projects to be implemented in Basilan

THE national government through the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) is set to implement PAyapa at MAsaganang PamayaNAn (Pamana) projects in Basilan province.

The planned Pamana projects as "community interventions" include multi-purpose building-evacuation center, roads concreting, construction of trading post and water system level 2, and the construction of fish port with complete facilities.

The 101st Infantry Brigade said in a statement on Saturday, November 11, the projects will be constructed in different municipalities and cities in the island province of Basilan.

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, Francis Maynard Delfin, deputy director of PAMAN and party, visited the 101st Infantry Brigade headquarters to personally apprise Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, the brigade commander, on the proposed Pamana projects in line with the Transformation Program for the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and other developmental programs of the government.

With the intent of successfully implementing such projects, OPAPRU in partnership with the 101st Infantry Brigade and the concerned local government units, are now in the ‘site validation phase’ after having complied with and submitted the necessary documents for the projects.