Panama-flagged carrier rescues 6 boatmen in Sulu Sea

CREWMEN of a foreign cargo vessel have rescued six persons who motorboat capsized in the Sulu Sea, the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) reported Monday, February 19.

However, the NFWM said one was reported missing and fear dead.

Rear Admiral Donn Anthony Miraflor, NFWM commander, identified those rescued as Shawqi Lisman, 32, crew of the ill-fated motorboat and the passengers, namely, Noroden Sandi, 52; Amran Saliasgar, 45; Maxsan Tumayak, 36; Rowena Ompoy 32; and, Ronnie Bariol, 32. Missing was Julhid Nasir, 48.

Miraflor said the six boatmen were rescued by the crew of Panama-flagged bulk carrier, M/V Navios Lumen, at vicinity 38 nautical miles west off Pangutaran Island, Sulu, on Saturday, February 17.

Miraflor said the motorboat loaded with seven people was traveling from Mapun, Tawi-Tawi to Zamboanga City when it capsized due to rough seas.

The M/V Navios Lumen maneuvered to rescue the six persons and render assistance after the crew of the bulk carrier saw them clinging on the side of the capsized motorboat.

The Panama-flagged bulk carrier was en route to its next port of call in Australia when its crew sighted them drifting at sea.

The NFWM deployed BRP-Jose Loor, Jr. upon receipt of called from the bulk carrier through the Littoral Monitoring Stations (LMS) in Pilas and Bongao.

Miraflor said BRP-Jose Loor, Jr. transported the rescued six persons from the bulk carrier at vicinity Sibutu passage to Lamion wharf in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi where they were provided food and drinking water.

He said they were later turned over to the Ministry of Social Service and Development (MSSD)-Tawi-Tawi and Bongao Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office for medical check-up, counseling, and further assistance before going home to their families.

“We are glad that the boatmen were safe and in good condition after the bulk carrier found them and handed over to us,” Miraflor said.

“We are also glad that we can work promptly together with out friends from civilian vessels that transit our waters and with the aide of our LMS, to ensure every seafarer’s safety especially during rough seas and bad weather,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)