Panamao hands over second 60-mm mortar as RFGFPCC campaign advances

OFFICIALS of the municipality of Panamao in the province of Sulu voluntarily handed over a 60-millimeter (mm) mortar on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, reinforcing commitment to peace and security, military officials said.

The crew-served weapon is the second mortar recovered through the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) campaign under the Local Government Unit (LGU)-led, Security Sector-Supported, and Community-Based (LSC) program in the second district of Sulu.

Panamao Mayor Al-Fravha Jairulla, together with Municipal Administrator Al-Frazier Abdurajak, handed over the mortar for proper disposition and safekeeping in a simple ceremony facilitated by troops of the 21st Infantry Battalion (21IB) at the town hall located in Seit village.

Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Borras, 21IB commander, said the recovery highlights the strong partnership among the local government, security sector, and communities in sustaining Panamao’s status as a RFGFPCC.

“The voluntary hand-over of this 60-mm mortar demonstrates the growing trust and cooperation among our stakeholders in advancing peace and security in Panamao,” Borras said in a statement.

“This achievement reflects the effectiveness of the RFGFPCC campaign under the LSC Program, where local governments take the lead in addressing security concerns with the support of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and the community,” he added.

The recovered mortar is currently under the custody of the 21IB for proper safekeeping and disposition.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade commander, lauded the unwavering support of the LGUs and stakeholders in advancing the RFGFPCC campaign.

“The continued recovery of firearms and war materiel reflects the strong political will of our local government leaders and the growing commitment of communities to uphold peace,” Delos Santos said.

“Through the RFGFPCC campaign under the LSC Program, we are sustaining the gains of peace and creating safer and more peaceful communities across Sulu,” Delos Santos added.

The municipality of Panamao has been declared as RFGFPCC on June 8, 2025.

Delos Santos said they remain committed to working closely with all the stakeholders in sustaining peace, strengthening the rule of law, and promoting lasting development throughout Sulu.

Since January 1, this year, Task Group “Ganarul” has successfully facilitated the recovery of 184 assorted firearms and war materiel through the RFGFPCC campaign across the second district of Sulu.

The recovered weapons include two 60-mm mortars, one caliber .30 machine gun, one Light Anti-Tank Weapon, and 180 assorted firearms. (SunStar Zamboanga)