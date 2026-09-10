Pangutaran declared gun-free, rido-free community

THE Local Government Unit (LGU) Pangutaran, Sulu and its partner security agencies and stakeholders, formally commemorated Wednesday, September 9, 2026, the municipality’s significant milestones in peace and security through a ceremony recognizing its declarations as a Gun-Free, Rido-Free and Peace-Centered Community, and the Status of State of Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS).

The 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) said Major General Leonardo Peña, commander, 11th Infantry Division, and Sulu Vice Governor Abdusakur Tan, together with municipal mayors and local government officials from the First and Second Districts of Sulu, as well as representatives from security forces, national government agencies, traditional and religious leaders, and other key stakeholders graced the ceremony.

The 1103Bde said the declaration proper was held on August 25, 2026, marking a significant achievement in Pangutaran’s continuing journey toward lasting peace and stability.

Wednesday’s formal ceremony serves as a recognition and celebration of the milestones, highlighting the collective efforts that made the declarations possible.

“The declaration of Pangutaran as a Gun-Free Community reflects the community’s commitment to preventing the proliferation and misuse of firearms and promoting a culture of peace and responsible citizenship,” the 1103Bde said in a statement.

“Its Rido-Free Community declaration, meanwhile, signifies the progress achieved through dialogue, reconciliation, community engagement, and the collective efforts of local leaders and security forces in addressing and preventing clan conflicts,” the Brigade added.

The recognition of Pangutaran as a Peace-Centered Community further demonstrates the municipality’s commitment to making peace an integral part of governance, community relations, and local development.

“These accomplishments are complemented by the municipality’s SIPS declaration, signifying the improved peace and security environment and the collective capacity of stakeholders to sustain stability and protect the gains already achieved,” the 1103Bde said.

The 1103Bde, through the 100th Infantry Battalion, reaffirmed its full support to the municipal government of Pangutaran and its partner agencies and stakeholders in sustaining these accomplishments.

The achievement of lasting peace is a shared responsibility that requires the continuous cooperation of government institutions, security forces, community leaders, and the people.

The 1103Bde said the presence of municipal mayors from both the First and Second Districts of Sulu underscored the province-wide commitment to sustaining peace and security.

“Their participation highlighted a shared vision of a Sulu where communities are free from the cycle of armed violence and clan conflict and are empowered to pursue meaningful development,” the Brigade added.

It said Pangutaran’s journey from conflict to stability is a testament to what can be achieved when government, security forces, and communities stand together for peace. (SunStar Zamboanga)