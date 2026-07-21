Pangutaran MJPSCC marks 1st major accomplishment, neutralized threat group

THE newly-established Municipal Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center (MJPSCC) of Pangutaran, Sulu marked the first major operational accomplishment as the center successfully neutralized an armed security threat on Sunday, July 19, 2026, the military said.

The 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) said Tuesday, July 21, the successful operation demonstrated the responsiveness of the MJPSCC as a vital coordination mechanism among the military, police and the Philippine Coast Guard in addressing security concerns through unified planning, timely information sharing, and synchronized operations.

The 1103Bde said the incident unfolded when personnel of the Pangutaran Municipal Police Station, while conducting a routine security patrol, encountered an armed group consisting of 10 individuals.

The policemen, recognizing the potential threat to nearby communities, implemented appropriate security measures and requested reinforcement from Alpha Company of the Army’s 100th Infantry Battalion (100IB).

The policemen and 100IB troops, through the newly established coordination mechanism of the MJPSCC, rapidly exchanged information, synchronized their response, and effectively contained the armed threat while ensuring the safety of civilians.

The 1103Bde said one member of the armed group was neutralized during the encounter. The government security forces secured the area without any casualties following the armed confrontation.

The operating troops recovered one AR-15 rifle, one caliber .45 pistol, and one bandolier containing 10 magazines loaded with 187 rounds of ammunition.

The 1103Bde said the remains of the slain member of the armed group were respectfully turned over to the officials of Se-Ipang village, Pangutaran, for the conduct of proper Muslim burial rites in observance of humanitarian principles and respect for local customs and traditions.

The 1103Bde said the security operation stands as the first major accomplishment of Pangutaran Municipal Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center, validating its role as an effective platform for inter-agency collaboration in maintaining peace and security.

“By fostering seamless coordination between the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and the PNP (Philippine National Police), the MJPSCC enables government security forces to respond swiftly to emerging threats while ensuring the protection of communities,” the 1103Bde said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)