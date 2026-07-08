Parang, Sulu declared as gun-free, peace-centered community

THE 1103rd Infantry "Kalis" Brigade (1103Bde), 11th Infantry "Alakdan" Division, joined the Municipality of Parang on Monday, July 6, 2026, in the declaration of the town as a Gun-Free and Peace-Centered Community and its recognition for attaining Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) status, reaffirming the brigade's commitment to sustaining peace and security in the province.

Colonel Abdelhalim Sakilan, 1103Bde deputy brigade commander, represented Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, the brigade commander, during the ceremony, which was graced by Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan II and highlighted the dedicated leadership and peacebuilding efforts of Parang Mayor Alkhadar Loong.

The event also gathered officials from the Provincial Government of Sulu, the Local Government Unit of Parang, the Philippine National Police, national government agencies, religious and traditional leaders, civil society organizations, and community stakeholders.

The declaration marked another significant milestone in the municipality's peace and development efforts, recognizing the success of the whole-of-nation approach in fostering a secure environment conducive to economic growth, public safety, and community empowerment.

It also highlighted the collective commitment of government agencies, security forces, and local stakeholders in preventing the proliferation of loose firearms, countering threats to peace and order, and promoting a culture of lawfulness, cooperation, and resilience.

In his message, Sakilan emphasized that the recognition reflects the strong partnership among the government, security forces, and the people of Parang in safeguarding the gains of peace.

"This is more than a ceremonial declaration; it is a celebration of our collective sacrifices, shared aspirations, and unwavering commitment to building a peaceful future. This achievement belongs not only to the Armed Forces or the Local Government Unit but to every citizen of Parang who became an active partner in safeguarding peace," he said.

He stressed that sustaining Stable Internal Peace and Security requires the continued commitment of every stakeholder, adding: "Our mission as soldiers is not merely to win battles but to win the peace. The greatest victory we can ever achieve is seeing communities where children can go to school without fear, farmers and fisherfolk can earn a living safely, and families can live with hope, dignity, and security."

Sakilan likewise reminded everyone that the declaration marks the beginning of a greater responsibility, urging all sectors to remain united and vigilant against illegal firearms, criminality, violent extremism, and other threats to peace.

He also reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the 1103Bde to strengthening partnerships with local government units, partner agencies, and communities in preserving peace and ensuring a safer, more resilient, and progressive Sulu.

The recognition of Parang as a Gun-Free and Peace-Centered Community demonstrates the municipality's sustained commitment to peacebuilding and serves as an example of how collaboration among government agencies, security forces, and local communities can create an environment where development thrives and every citizen can live in safety and security.

The milestone also reflects the steadfast support of the Provincial Government of Sulu under Governor Tan and the persistent efforts of Loong and the Local Government Unit of Parang in advancing programs that promote peace, security, and sustainable development for the people of the municipality. (PR)