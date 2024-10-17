‘Partner for Peace Battalion’ gets new commander

THE 11th Infantry Division (11ID) initiated changes in the leadership of one of its battalions stationed in the province of Sulu, the military said Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The 11ID said that installed as the new commander of the 41st Infantry Battalion (41IB) is Lieutenant Colonel Genesis Gabrido, replacing Lieutenant Colonel Franco Baylon.

Brigadier General Alexei Musñgi, 11ID assistant division commander, presided the change of command ceremony on Wednesday, at the headquarters of the 41IB, also known as the “Partner for Peace” battalion.

During the ceremony, Musñgi awarded the Military Merit Medal and Command Plaque to Baylon in recognition of his exemplary leadership and significant contributions to the 11ID mission.

Baylon expressed his gratitude to those who supported the 41IB and thanked his troops for their hard work and dedication.

"I am sincerely thankful for the support given to our battalion, particularly from our peace partners and local government agencies. To the 'Partner for Peace' Troopers, I appreciate your dedication and assistance in helping us reach our goals. Let us keep building on what we've begun and ensure the continued peace and order here in Sulu," Baylon said.

On his part, Gabrido thanked the command and the 11ID leadership for their trust and confidence given him.

"This moment is not only a personal achievement but also a profound commitment to serving our country. I fully understand the challenges and responsibilities that comes with leading the 41IB, and I embrace this duty with the highest level of dedication and integrity. Rest assured I will carry out my responsibilities to the best of my abilities," Gabrido said.

Musñgi commended Baylon for his outstanding leadership and encouraged Gabrido to continue guiding the battalion to new heights.

As the 41IB moves forward under its new leadership, it remains steadfast in its mission to maintain peace and stability in the province, ensuring a secure and prosperous future for the people of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)