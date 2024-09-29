Party-list group urges members to continue humanitarian works

THE volunteer-members of the 1 Agila party-list have been urged to continue the conduct of humanitarian mission in their respective communities in Zamboanga Peninsula.

Nelson Alonto Sarrapudin, chairman of the 1 Agila regional party-list, made the call during the convention held on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at the Center Podium of provincial capitol building in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

During the convention, they discussed the importance of “kapit bisig” and an environment where people are helping each other and resilient.

“Dapat magtulungan tayo para sa ikakabuti at ikauunlad ng lahat (We must work together for the good and development of all),” said Sarrapudin emphasized, who has served for almost three years as national president of The Fraternal Order of Eagles-Philippine Eagles.

“Sino pa ba ang dapat magtutulungan kung hindi tayo-tayo din (Who else should help each other? It will us in the community),” added Sarrapudin, who is a resident of Zamboanga City.

Mayor Katrina Cainglet-Balladares of Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay, attested during the convention that the Fraternal Order of Eagles then headed by Sarrapudin has conducted a humanitarian mission during the pandemic in her town.

Balladares said they have distributed rice to indigents who were affected most by the pandemic.

On Saturday, September 28, more than 1,000 Zamboanga Zamboanga Sibugaynons from different from different towns and walks of life have voluntarily participated and joined the 1 Agila party-list convention.

Those who joined the convention include 12 fraternity and sorority organizations coming from the different town of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Sarrapudin expressed his heartfelt gratitude for their voluntary participation in the convention. (SunStar Zamboanga)