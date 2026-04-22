Pata declared as rido-free, gun-free town

THE voluntary surrender of nine firearms highlighted the formal declaration of the town of Pata in the province of Sulu as a Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC), the military said.

With the formal declaration, the town of Pata has achieved a major peace milestone and the voluntary surrender of firearms strengthened community trust and a unified resolve to sustain lasting peace and security.

The 1102Bde said the declaration was formalized through a municipal resolution read by Pata Vice Mayor Anton Burahan in a ceremony on Monday, April 20, at the municipal hall in Saimbangon village.

“The formal declaration affirms the municipality’s collective commitment to uphold peace, prevent conflict, and promote public safety,” the 1102Bde said in a statement.

Pata Mayor Abdurauf Burahan expressed his gratitude to village leaders, members of the religious sector, the academe, and security forces for their unity and sustained support.

The mayor underscored that continuous dialogue, cooperation, and shared responsibility were instrumental in achieving the declaration.

He commended the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) for its consistent and meaningful community engagement.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, commander of the 104IB, emphasized that the milestone reflects the success of continuous community engagement, confidence-building efforts, and strong inter-agency coordination in addressing the root causes of conflict.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, underscored that the milestone reflects the people’s collective decision to embrace peace.

“The declaration of Pata as a Rido-Free and Gun-Free Municipality is a clear manifestation that peace is achievable when communities take the lead. This milestone is not just recognition of progress, but a commitment to sustain peace through shared responsibility, vigilance, and continued partnership among all stakeholders,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

He emphasized that security efforts are most effective when communities take ownership in fostering a safe and stable environment, describing the RFGFPCC initiative as a unified direction toward sustainable peace and development.

Meanwhile, Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan II commended the strong partnership among stakeholders, stressing that choosing peace is essential to development and long-term stability.

Tan urged the community to safeguard and sustain these gains for future generations, emphasizing that lasting peace begin with the active involvement of village officials and the people.

The 1102Bde said the ceremonial presentation of the surrendered firearms highlighted the community’s firm resolve to maintain a violence-free municipality.

The declaration of Pata stands as a testament to what can be achieved through unity, trust, and a shared commitment to peace, further reinforcing the momentum of Sulu’s community-driven peace initiatives.

The declaration ceremony marked the culmination of sustained collaboration among the municipal government of Pata, the 11th Infantry Division through the 104IB under the 1102Bde, and the Sulu Police Provincial Office.

The activity was also attended by key leaders, local officials, representatives from the religious sector, the academe, and other peace stakeholders. (SunStar Zamboanga)