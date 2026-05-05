Patikul officially declared as ‘Stable Internal Peace and Security’

IN A historic and significant milestone for peace and development in the province of Sulu, the Municipality of Patikul is officially declared “Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS)” in status on Monday, May 4, 2026, through the strong collaboration of the 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade, the local government unit (LGU) of Patikul, and the 35th Infantry Battalion.

This declaration affirms that Patikul has achieved a level of security and stability where former threats to peace and order have been effectively addressed.

Notably, the municipality has remained free from Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) influence following the province-wide declaration of Sulu as ASG-free in September 2023.

Authorities emphasized that there are no longer any organized armed groups operating within Patikul that could threaten the municipality’s peace, order, and overall stability.

This development reflects years of sustained security operations, community engagement, and collaborative governance.

With the improved security landscape, state security forces have now transitioned their focus from combat operations to law enforcement and development support initiatives.

These efforts are being carried out in close partnership with local government agencies, civil society organizations, and religious leaders to ensure that communities continue to benefit from peace-driven programs and services.

A key highlight of this milestone is the voluntary surrender of numerous assorted firearms by well-meaning community members as a gesture of support in reducing the proliferation of the tools of violence in the municipality.

This act demonstrates strong public support for the peace agenda of both the LGU and state security forces, and underscores the growing trust between authorities and the local population.

The success of Patikul’s peace and development initiatives is also attributed to the committed leadership of Mayor Kabir Hayudini, whose focused efforts, alongside municipal staff and barangay captains that played a crucial role in fostering unity, cooperation, and grassroots participation in peacebuilding programs.

Importantly, Patikul stands as the first municipality to declare SIPS under the current peace campaign, setting a benchmark for other areas to follow in achieving lasting peace and sustainable development.

The declaration of SIPS in Patikul signals not only the end of armed threats but also the beginning of a new chapter centered on progress, resilience, and inclusive growth for the people of Patikul, Sulu. (PR)