Patikul town declared gun-free, peace-centered community

THE Municipality of Patikul officially declared itself a Gun-Free and Peace-Centered Community Tuesday, November 11, 2025, marking a monumental shift from its past as one of the most conflict-stricken areas in Sulu to a beacon of hope, resilience, and unity.

This milestone was made possible through the collective efforts of the local government unit of Patikul under the leadership of Mayor Kabir Hayudini, in partnership with the 1103rd Infantry Brigade of the Army’s 11th Infantry Division, the 35th Infantry Battalion, Sulu Provincial Police Office (Sulu PPO), and other dedicated security agencies and peace partners.

The Gun-Free Patikul Declaration marks a defining moment in the municipality’s history—a clear and collective stand against violence, lawlessness, and the culture of fear that once gripped the community. More than a ceremonial act, it signifies Patikul’s firm decision to reject the cycle of conflict and embrace peace as its new identity. This declaration represents the people’s shared commitment to protect life, uphold the rule of law, and foster an environment where development can thrive. It is a promise that firearms will no longer define power—that true strength now lies in unity, trust, and the collective will to build a safer, more hopeful Patikul for generations to come.

Messages of inspiration and support resonated from key figures—Basil Aspi, Peace and Order and Public Safety chairperson; Mudzrica Jubail, Municipal Local Government Operations Officer; Emini Kadiri, DILG provincial director; Police Colonel Jeff Briones Uy, Sulu PPO director; and, Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103rd Infantry Brigade commander—each echoing the same vision: that Patikul’s peace is not a dream, but a living reality shaped by the courage of its people and the steadfast partnership of its leaders.

In his message, Hayudini spoke from the heart, declaring, “Today, we are not just launching a program — we are witnessing the rebirth of Patikul. For too long, our name was tied to conflict. But today, we rise — united, hopeful, and committed to peace.”

For decades, Patikul was known as a center of insurgency and armed encounters — a place where fear once silenced laughter and dreams. But through unrelenting collaboration between the local government, security forces, and the community, that narrative has changed. Today, Patikul stands tall as a symbol of transformation, proving that lasting peace begins when people choose dialogue over division, and compassion over confrontation.

This initiative forms part of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade’s continuous effort to sustain peace and stability across its area of operations. Under the leadership of Cabasan, the 1103rd Infantry Brigade has been steadfast in promoting community-based peace programs, fostering inter-agency cooperation, and supporting local governments in establishing lasting security and development. The declaration of Patikul as a Gun-Free and Peace-Centered Municipality is a clear reflection of the Brigade’s commitment to transform former conflict zones into communities of peace, trust, and opportunity.

The Gun-Free Municipality initiative is more than a declaration — it is a pledge to protect life, uphold law and order, and open the path toward progress. It reflects the community’s collective decision to turn away from violence and embrace peace as the foundation for development.

“Peace is not merely the absence of guns,” Cabasan emphasized. “It is the presence of hope, opportunity, and security — where every child can walk to school without fear, every farmer can till the soil freely, and every family can dream again.”

As the ceremony concluded, the air was filled not with the echo of gunfire, but with applause, unity, and faith — a testament to the town’s courage to change and its unyielding hope for the future. From the shadows of conflict, Patikul has risen. And today, it sends a message to the entire province of Sulu and to the nation — that peace is possible, and it begins with a single, courageous choice: to disarm the hand, and arm the heart with hope. (PR)