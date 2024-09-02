PBBM gives financial aid to 930 rice farmers

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through the Presidential Assistance for Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Families (PAFFF) program, has distributed some P9.3 million in financial assistance to rice farmers in Zamboanga City.

The Public Information Office (PIO) of the Zamboanga City Government, said Monday, September 2, that a total of 930 registered rice farmers benefitted from the distribution of financial assistance under the PAFFF program.

Each of the rice farmer beneficiaries received P10,000 in financial assistance or a total of P9.3 million for all of the 930 recipients.

The distribution of the financial assistance, facilitated by the Office of the City Agriculture (OCA), was held on Saturday, August 31, at the gymnasium of the Western Mindanao State University.

The PIO of the City Government said the beneficiaries were identified through their respective irrigators association to ensure that the recipients are those most in need within the farming community.

Based on the record of OCA, there are 36 irrigators associations across Zamboanga City, with more or less 28 to 36 beneficiaries each.

The PAFFF aims to provide support to the agricultural sector and forms part of the Bagong Pilipinas program of the national government. (SunStar Zamboanga)