PCA launches mobile health services in Lamitan

THE Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) launched a three-day mobile health services from December 18, until Saturday, December 20, 2025, in Lamitan City, Basilan province.

Diosdado Espinosa Jr., division chief of PCA-Basilan, said Thursday that the initiative aims to bring essential healthcare services closer to the community, especially coconut farmers and their dependents.

Espinosa said the mobile health services are being held at the multipurpose hall of the Lamitan Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative (Larbeco) in Limo-ok village, Lamitan City.

"We recognize the importance of health in ensuring the productivity and prosperity of our coconut farmers," Espinosa said in a statement.

"This mobile health service is one way of giving back to the community and ensuring they have access to quality healthcare," he added.

He encouraged the residents of Lamitan City to avail themselves of free health checkups, medical consultations, and other health-related services during the three-day activity.

He advised the residents of Lamitan City to prioritize their health and well-being. (SunStar Zamboanga)