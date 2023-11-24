PCG activates Coast Guard Air Station Zamboanga

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has activated the Coast Guard Air Station Zamboanga (CGASZAM) to cater to the increasing demand of the maritime community in the performance of the PCG mission and function in this part of the country.

The PCG has designated Coast Guard Lieutenant (CGLT) Cyril Doldolea as the officer-in-charge of CGASZAM based in this city.

The PCG said CGASZAM will assist the arrival and departure of aircraft in Zamboanga City.

The other function is that CGASZAN is identified as a strategic location for inter-agency coordination, especially in responding to maritime incidents within Southern Mindanao and Western Mindanao, including the Zamboanga Peninsula and the provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

Doldolea, together with some PCG personnel, beefed Mayor John Dalipe as to the CGASZAM’s coverage and functions as well as its future plans for Zamboanga City when they paid a courtesy visit to Mayor John Dalipe in City Hall on Wednesday, November 22.

Dalipe vowed to fully support the recently activated CGASZAM just as the city government is committed to the security sector for the safety and security of the city of Zamboanga and its people. (SunStar Zamboanga)