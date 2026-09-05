PCG assists 2 passenger vessels in distress off Zamboanga

PERSONNEL of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) assisted two passenger vessels in distress with 592 passengers and 32 crew members on board off Zamboanga City, the PCG said Saturday, September 5, 2026.

The PCG’s Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Zamboanga said that its personnel promptly assisted the MV Prince Glory that encountered engine trouble after departing Zamboanga City Port bound for Jolo, Sulu around 8:30 p.m. Friday, September 4.

The MV Prince Glory, owned and operated by the Ibnerizam Shipping Lines, was carrying 369 passengers and 18 crew members when it departed from the port of Zamboanga.

“The vessel experienced a reported failure of its transmission coupling and flywheel, prompting the cancellation of its voyage and coordination for tugboat assistance,” the CGS-Zamboanga said in its report.

The vessel was safely assisted back to the Port of Zamboanga.

The CGS-Zamboanga immediately deployed its rubber boat and personnel to assist in the safe disembarkation of passengers and provided land transportation to the designated boarding area.

At approximately 8:35 p.m. Friday, September 4, MV Magnolia Liliflora encountered engine trouble due to a leakage in its main engine lube oil piping while underway to Siasi, Sulu.

MV Magnolia Liliflora of Magnolia Shipping Lines was carrying 223 passengers and 14 crew members.

Personnel of Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS)-Corcuera assisted the passengers during disembarkation after the vessel safely returned to the port of Zamboanga.

The PCG, through the Maritime Safety and Services Unit–Southwestern Mindanao (MSSU-SWM), will conduct Vessel Safety Enforcement Inspection (VSEI) on the two vessels as a follow-up safety measures.

The CGS-Zamboanga said the conduct of VSEI is to determine their compliance with existing maritime safety standards, rules, and regulations, particularly on the condition and operation of their machinery and safety-related systems.

The CGS-Zamboanga reported the two incidents to the Maritime Industry Authority for appropriate action in accordance with existing maritime safety regulations.

The PCG said they remain steadfast in their mandate to ensure safe, secure, and reliable maritime transportation, putting the safety of the riding public at the forefront of every operation. (SunStar Zamboanga)