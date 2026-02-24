PCG completes underwater search of sunken MV Trisha Kerstin 3

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)-Technical Diving Group (TDG) is conducting re-swiping procedures until Thursday, February 26, 2026, to ensure that no area of the sunken M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 is left unchecked.

The PCG announced Tuesday, February 24, the TDG has completed a full underwater search of the sunken vessel on Monday, February 23, after 27 days of high-risk technical wreck deep water diving operations in the vicinity of Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan.

Commodore Rejard Marfe, commander of the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM), said the technical divers have worked since January 28 through strong underwater currents, near-zero visibility due to heavy siltation, submerged hazards, and the vessel’s structural instability, recovering 22 cadavers from various sections of the sunken vessel.

Marfe said despite the conditions, the PCG-TDG systematically searched Decks A and B, the car deck, including vehicles on board, and the engine room, which was penetrated despite oil contamination and scattered debris causing limited visibility.

“While the entire vessel has now been searched, the PCG-TDG will continue diving operations until February 26, to conduct re-swiping procedures,” Marfe said in a statement.

“This is to ensure that no area is left unchecked and to provide assurance to the families awaiting closure,” he added.

All diving operations were documented through underwater video recordings to support the ongoing investigation.

Marfe said underwater assessments showed that the vessel is currently listing to port (left side) and both exposed sides of the hull, including the ramps, remain intact with no visible external fractures.

He said that on the car deck, partially collapsed vehicles leaning toward the left side created additional obstructions that made interior access more challenging.

PCG data showed that the total number of fatalities in the sinking of M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 is 65 with 293 survivors and 14 individuals remain missing.

The PCG emphasized that these figures are consolidated through the joint validation efforts of the Philippine National Police-Scene of the Crime Operatives (PNP-Soco), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), CGDSWM, and the affected families who conduct daily coordination with interagency search and rescue authorities.

M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 sank some 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan while on voyage from Zamboanga City to Jolo, Sulu on January 26.

The maritime incident prompted the government, through the Maritime Industry Authority to suspend the entire passenger fleet of Aleson Shipping Lines, a Zamboanga City-based shipping firm. (SunStar Zamboanga)