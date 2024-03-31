PCG consolidates 2 of its commands in Mindanao

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has consolidated two of its commands to optimize resources and command and control in the Sulu-Celebes maritime domain of the country.

This came after the PCG, in an unprecedented move, installed Commodore Marco Antonio Gines as the commander of the Coast Guard District-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (CGD-Barmm).

Gines holds the post of concurrent commander of the Coast Goard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) based in Zamboanga City.

Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, PCG commandant, presided over the turnover rites on Thursday, March 28, at the PCG’s national headquarters in Port Area, Manila.

The CGDSWM said Gines replaced Captain Christopher Auro, who was assigned as commander of the CGD Northeastern Mindanao.

“Consolidating Barmm and Zamboanga Peninsula is seen as a strategic move to optimize resources and command and control in the Sulu-Celebes maritime domain,” the CGDSWM said in a statement Sunday, March 31.

The CGD-Barmm, which was activated on December 14, 2020, has jurisdiction over the areas of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao Del Sur, Basilan (except Isabela City), Sulu and Tawi-Tawi

The CGD-Barmm, which has seven stations and 21 sub-stations under its command, is the 15th Coast Guard District in the country and the 6th Coast Guard District in Mindanao.

Its headquarters is currently located at Polloc Freeport and Ecozone in the town of Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

The CGDSWM has jurisdiction over the areas of Zamboanga Peninsula, parts of Barmm and parts of Soccsksargen.

The CGDSWM has nine stations and 31 sub-stations under its command. (SunStar Zamboanga)