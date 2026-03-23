PCG extends aid to Sulu fisherfolks

PERSONNEL of the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS)-Maimbung have extended assistance to local boat operations and families they encountered during the conduct Monday, March 23, of Sulu Artisanal Livelihood and Maritime Patrol Aid Task (Salampat).

The Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Western Sulu, which supervises the CGSS-Maimbung, said the Salampat was conducted in the vicinity waters off Maimbung municipality in the province of Sulu.

The CGS-Western Sulu said that during the patrol, the CGSS-Maimbung personnel engaged with local fisherfolk and coastal residents to ensure their safety at sea and to monitor ongoing maritime activities.

The CGS-Western Sulu said that as part of the community-focused initiative, the CGSS-Maimbung personnel also extended assistance to local boat operators and families encountered during the conduct of Salampat.

The initiative delivers essential supplies, such as bottled water, rice, canned goods, and noodles, to fishermen at sea.

The grant of assistance demonstrates the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) commitment not only to maritime law enforcement but also to humanitarian service.

The Salampat highlights the continuous efforts of CGS-Western Sulu in safeguarding the welfare of coastal communities, protecting marine resources, and maintaining peace and order within its area of responsibility.

Through Salampat, the PCG strengthens its partnership with the community while promoting safe, secure, and sustainable seas. (SunStar Zamboanga)