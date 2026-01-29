PCG fishes out 11 remains of sunken ship’s passengers

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) fished out 11 bodies found by locals assisting in the search for missing passengers in the vicinity where Trisha Kerstin 3 sank off Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan province.

The recovery of the 11 remains on Thursday morning, January 29, has increased the death toll from the sinking of Trisha Kerstin 3 to 29, as 18 were recovered on the day of the incident.

The remains were recovered three days after Trisha Kerstin 3 sank approximately 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk, Hadji Muhtamad, at around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, January 26.

The PCG said the vessel, carrying 317 passengers and 27 crew members, departed Zamboanga City at around 9:20 p.m. on January 25 and was bound for Jolo, Sulu, when it sank.

Trisha Kerstin 3 is operated by Aleson Shipping Lines (ASL), a Zamboanga City-based shipping company.

The PCG said the remains retrieved by the BRP Tubbataha include those of a child and a crew member. Seven of the recovered remains are female.

The remains were brought to Isabela City for forensic examination before being transported to Zamboanga City and turned over to their families.

Earlier, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said authorities had accounted for 316 survivors as of Monday evening, January 26, with 18 confirmed dead and 10 still missing based on the passengers’ manifest.

However, the PCG intensified search operations as several relatives came forward looking for their family members.

The PCG deployed on Wednesday, January 28, a 19-man team of technical divers equipped with a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV).

The PCG said the divers are currently at the site of the incident.

The Department of Transportation has grounded the entire passenger fleet of Aleson Shipping Lines to pave the way for an investigation and review of its safety requirements. (SunStar Zamboanga)