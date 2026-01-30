PCG launches ‘Libreng Sakay’ to Basilan

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday launched the “Libreng Sakay” program for passengers traveling between Zamboanga City and Lamitan City through Isabela City to cushion the effect of the grounding of the entire passenger fleet of Aleson Shipping Lines.

The Department of Transportation on Tuesday, January 27, grounded the entire passenger fleet of Aleson Shipping Lines after its vessel, M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, sank a day before near Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan.

The PCG-Zamboanga said they deployed the BRP-Capones (MRRV 4404) to ferry passengers, giving priority to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and children.

“The registration of passengers is conducted at the Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Zamboanga,” the PCG said in a statement.

Registered passengers will be transported via PCG rescue truck to the designated PCG vessel.

The PCG advised passengers to bring a valid identification card or other identification documents for verification purposes.

Meanwhile, the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) announced that M/V Rebecca of Montenegro Shipping Lines will temporarily serve the Zamboanga City-Lamitan City route in place of the suspended Aleson Shipping Lines passenger fleet.

Lamitan City, one of the major trading centers in Basilan, was adversely affected by the suspension order since Aleson Shipping Lines is the only firm serving the area.

M/V Rebecca, with a 522-passenger capacity, arrived Friday, January 30, in Zamboanga City and is expected to start serving the Lamitan-Zamboanga route as soon as possible.

Marina assured the riding public that there will be no fare increase. (SunStar Zamboanga)