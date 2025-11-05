PCG lifts voyage suspension in Zambo Peninsula, 2 Bangsamoro provinces

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) lifted on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, the suspension of voyages in the Zamboanga Peninsula and the two Bangsamoro provinces as weather conditions in these areas improved.

The order covers Basilan and Tawi-Tawi in Bangsamoro, as well as Zamboanga City and Sulu in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

“The temporary suspension of voyages of all vessels and watercrafts plying the routes of Basilan, Jolo, Sulu, and the entire provinces of Tawi-Tawi is hereby lifted,” the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao said in a statement issued through the Coast Guard Station (CGS)–Zamboanga.

The CGS–Zamboanga del Norte has also lifted the suspension of sea travel for all types of vessels within its jurisdiction.

Seafarers are advised to take precautionary measures and act accordingly in case of sudden changes in weather conditions.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported on Wednesday, November 5, that Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rainshowers or thunderstorms. Coastal conditions are expected to be slight to moderate.

The PCG had suspended all voyages in Zamboanga Peninsula and the two Bangsamoro provinces on Tuesday, November 5, due to inclement weather brought by the trough of Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi). (SunStar Zamboanga)