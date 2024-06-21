PCG member dies, girlfriend unscathed in gun attack

A MEMBER of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) was killed while his girlfriend was unscathed in a gun attack in Basilan province, the police said Friday, June 21.

The police identified the fatality as Nurhan Birong, 26, a resident of Akbar, Basilan and assigned to the coast guard station in Ormoc.

The police said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Thursday, June 20, in Sitio Calle Onse, Maligaya village, Lamitan City, Basilan.

Investigation showed that Birong and his girlfriend were walking along the side of the road when an unidentified gunman aboard a motorcycle appeared and repeatedly shot the victim.

The police did not identify Birong’s girlfriend, who was unscathed during the gun attack.

The police said Birong was rushed to the Lamitan District Hospital for treatment and was later transferred to a medical facility in Zamboanga City where he expired on Friday, June 21.

The police are conducting investigation to determine the motive and the identity of the suspect behind the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)