PCG men rescue 2 people off Basilan province

PHILIPPINE Coast Guard (PCG) personnel have rescued two people off Basilan province amid the inclement weather conditions, the PCG said Monday, October 21, 2024.

Rescued by the personnel of Coast Guard Station Isabela were Junaid Maliki, 20, and Badad Maliki, 21, both residents of Lampinigan Island, Isabela City.

The PCG said the Malikis were rescued in the morning of Monday, October 21, in the waters off Lampinigan Island, Isabela City.

It said the two were transporting 30 gallons of drinking water aboard a motorboat that flip over and capsized when they were battered by strong winds and big waves.

They were rescued by a search and rescue team of Coast Guard Station Isabela City, who responded utilizing HSRB 027 upon receiving a report about the incident.

The coast guard rescue team onboard HSRB 027 towed the motorboat to the shoreline of Barangay Riverside, Isabela City, and the rescued duo was turned over to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office for health assessment.

The inclement weather condition in the region, including Basilan province, was caused by the Trough of Tropical Depression Kristine, according to the state weather bureau.

The inclement weather condition has prompted the PCG to suspend a trip of a commercial ferry coming from Isabela City, Basilan to Zamboanga City on Monday, October 21. (SunStar Zamboanga)