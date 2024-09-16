PCG men rescue 32 people off Siasi, Sulu

PERSONNEL of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued 32 people after a motorboat capsized in the Sulu Sea amid inclement weather condition, the PCG said Monday, September 16, 2024.

The PCG did not release the identities of the 32 people rescued except to say 23 of them were passengers and nine were crewmen of the ill-fated MPB AK-4 skippered by Sam Sabturani.

The motorboat is owned by Aradjul Kahalan.

The PCG said they were rescued by personnel of the Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Western Sulu on Saturday, September 14, in the vicinity 500 yards west of the port of Siasi, Sulu.

Investigation showed that Sabturani decided to anchor MPB AK-4 and take shelter in the vicinity 500 yards west of Siasi port due to inclement weather condition while they were travelling from Bongao, Tawi-Tawi to Jolo, Sulu.

However, MPB AK-4 capsized after it was hit by big waves spawned by the inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Bebinca enhanced by monsoon rains.

Personnel of the Coast Guard Sub-Station Siasi under the CGS-Western Sulu launched search and rescue operation after they received a distress call from a concerned resident.

The PCG said all the 32 people aboard MPB AK-4 were successfully rescued and taken to Siasi Hospital for medical attention.

“They were declared in good physical condition and properly turned over to their respective relatives in Siasi, Sulu,” the PCG said.

The PCG said the MPB AK-4 was towed to the shoreline and the search and rescue team returned safely to their sub-station. (SunStar Zamboanga)