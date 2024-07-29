PCG men save 2 children from drowning

PERSONNEL of the Coast Guard Mobile Team (CGMT) have managed to revive two children who drowned while swimming on a public beach in Zamboanga City, the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said Monday, July 29, 2024.

The CGDSWM said the drowning incident happened at the public beach in Bolong village, 34 kilometers east of Zamboanga City.

The CGDSWM the CGMT-Bolong personnel were alerted by beachgoers of a drowning incident approximately 15 meters from the shoreline while conducting Baywatch patrol along Bolong public beach.

“Immediately responding to the call, CGMT-Bolong lifeguards swiftly arrive at the scene. Upon their arrival, local residents had already brought two minor individuals to the shoreline,” the CGDSWM said in a statement.

The CGDSWM said the CGMT Bolong team members promptly administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and revived the two unconscious children and subsequently transported them to the Mindanao Central Sanitarium General Hospital in Pasabolong village, Zamboanga City, for further medical care.

The two children were admitted and are recuperating at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the CGDSWM emphasized the importance of water safety and urged the public to exercise caution when swimming, particularly in unguarded areas.

The CGDSWM said it remains committed to ensuring the safety of beachgoers and residents along the Southwestern Mindanao coastline. (SunStar Zamboanga)