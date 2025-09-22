PCG men save baby’s life in Zamboanga del Sur town

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has advised all coastal residents, especially families with children, to exercise extra caution to prevent incidents involving minors.

The PCG issued the advisory after its personnel swiftly responded and revived a one-year-old baby girl who drowned in Purok Sanib Langis, Poblacion village, Tabina, Zamboanga del Sur, on Sunday, September 21.

“Upon arrival, the Coast Guard team immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the unconscious victim,” the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said in a statement.

“After continuous resuscitation efforts, the baby regained signs of life and was endorsed to the Rural Health Unit (RHU) for further medical attention,” it added.

Investigation showed the baby had accidentally fallen from the stairs of their house early Sunday morning, leading to the drowning incident.

The PCG continues to closely monitor the baby’s condition in coordination with the RHU.

The agency reminded all coastal residents, especially families with children, to remain cautious and prioritize safety to avoid similar incidents. (SunStar Zamboanga)