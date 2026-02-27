PCG penalizes personnel over M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 sinking

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) dismissed four personnel, demoted one, and suspended two officers following an investigation into the January 26 sinking of M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 off Basilan.

The Coast Guard Inspector General and Internal Affairs Service (CGIG-IAS) conducted the investigation.

The Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said Petty Officer 1st Class Sabhal Turaini, Petty Officer 3rd Class Khalid Asmawil, Petty Officer 3rd Class Al-Yazar Muyong, and Apprentice Seawoman Mar-Iya Anawie were dismissed from the service. The four failed to verify the actual number of passengers and document the ship’s load line markings.

The four dismissed personnel formed the Pre-Departure Inspection Team (PDIT).

Petty Officer 3rd Class Jestoni Barretto, the Duty Officer of the Watch, was demoted one rank for lack of due care and performance of his duties.

The CGDSWM said Lieutenant Commander Tristan Jener Erediano and Lieutenant Jason Pagbonocan were suspended for one year without pay. Erediano and Pagbonocan served as station commander and acting station commander of Coast Guard Station-Zamboanga.

The PCG also ordered the officers to undergo mandatory retraining on ship inspection standards, PDIT supervision, and operational management.

Captain Noemie Cayabyab, PCG spokesperson, said the PCG does not tolerate violations of maritime safety standards and will strengthen inspection and personnel training to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, the PCG Technical Diving Group (PCG-TDG) on Thursday, February 26, re-swept the sunken M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 near Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan.

The CGDSWM said five technical wreck divers inspected all accessible compartments and structural sections of the vessel.

"With the completion of the final re-sweep, the PCG-TDG confirmed that no additional trapped victims were found inside M/V Trisha Kerstin 3," the CGDSWM said.

The divers later proceeded to BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) for hyperbaric oxygen treatment as part of post-deep-dive medical protocols.

The PCG recorded 65 fatalities, 293 survivors, and 14 missing individuals based on joint validation by the Philippine National Police, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the CGDSWM.

Cayabyab said that while underwater operations ended, the PCG will continue patrolling the waters and coordinating with fishermen to achieve justice.

M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 sank approximately 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island while sailing to Jolo, Sulu, from Zamboanga City on January 26. (SunStar Zamboanga)