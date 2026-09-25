PCG personnel plant 450 mangroves in Basilan

PERSONNEL of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have planted 450 mangrove propagules along the shore of Sumagdang village, Isabela City, Basilan as part of efforts to restore coastal ecosystems and strengthen environmental protection.

The Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Isabela City said its personnel have planted Bakauan Lalake (Rhizophora apiculata) and Bakauan Babae (Rhizophora mucronata) during the activity Friday, September 25, 2026.

The CGS-Isabela City said the activity is in line with the observance of the 27th National Maritime Week and 31st National Seafarers’ Day.

This year’s celebration carries the theme, “Marinong Filipino: Matatag sa Alon, Matibay sa Hamon.”

The CGS-Isabela City said the activity sought to help restore and protect coastal areas from erosion, promote biodiversity and sustain the ecological balance of marine ecosystems.

Participating units included Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS)-Central Pasangen, CGSS-Malamawi, Coast Guard Mobile Team (CGMT)-Lampinigan, CGMT-Eastern Isabela in Baluno, CGMT-Sumagdang, the Marine Environmental Protection Unit-Isabela, Coast Guard Special Operations Unit-Isabela and Coast Guard Weapons, Communications, Electronics, and Information System Command-Regional Communications Center-Isabela.

The CGS-Isabela City said the initiative also supports the PCG’s Intensified Community Assistance, Awareness, Response, and Enforcement (iCARE) Program, which promotes environmental awareness, responsible maritime practices and community participation in protecting coastal resources. (SunStar Zamboanga)