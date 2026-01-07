PCG provides medical evacuation aid to foreign cargo vessel crew

PERSONNEL of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) successfully provided assistance to a foreign cargo vessel crew member who was electrocuted while the ship was transiting the Basilan Strait on Tuesday, January 6.

The Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said Wednesday, January 7, that the patient is a 55-year-old male Chinese crew member of MV Min Hua 9, a general cargo ship.

CGDSWM immediately deployed BRP Tubbataha along with a medical team after receiving a distress call from MV Min Hua 9 around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, requesting medical evacuation assistance for one of its crew.

The patient was safely retrieved from the cargo vessel approximately five nautical miles south of Ensign Majini Pier at Naval Station Romulo Espaldon, CGDSWM said.

The patient was turned over to the Bureau of Quarantine along with the Coast Guard medical team and was rushed to the nearest hospital for further treatment.

CGDSWM said the swift response highlights its commitment to saving lives and ensuring maritime safety. (SunStar Zamboanga)