PCG recovers another cadaver from MV Trisha Kerstin 3

THE technical divers of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have recovered another cadaver as they resumed underwater operations Saturday, February 14, in connection with the MV Trisha Kerstin 3 maritime incident.

The resumption of the underwater operations came a day after the technical divers underwent hyperbaric oxygen therapy as part of standard post-dive medical protocol following 16 days of extended underwater search and rescue operations.

The PCG said that recovered during the mission Saturday, February 14, was a male cadaver from the wreck site.

With this development, the PCG said the total number of fatalities has increased to 54, with 293 survivors and 25 individuals remaining missing.

The PCG said the update includes the severed head recovered by the technical divers on Wednesday, February 11, which has been officially accounted for as an additional fatality.

The PCG clarified that these figures are consolidated through the joint validation efforts of the Philippine National Police-Scene of the Crime Operatives (PNP-SOCO), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM), and the affected families who conduct daily coordination with inter-agency search and rescue authorities.

The PCG said they remain fully committed to locating the remaining missing persons and to supporting the affected families in their pursuit of accountability and justice.

Meanwhile, the hyperbaric oxygen therapy was conducted on Friday, February 13, to ensure the health and safety of the technical divers after prolonged diving activities in support of ongoing search and rescue operations in Basilan.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a precautionary and medically supervised process that helps prevent and manage potential diving-related conditions, including decompression sickness.

Captain Noemie Cayabyab, PCG spokesperson, emphasized that the welfare of personnel remains a top priority, adding that all diving operations strictly adhere to established safety standards, with mandatory medical evaluations conducted before and after missions.

“The Technical Diving Group continues to maintain operational readiness while upholding the highest standards of safety and professionalism in the performance of their duties,” Cayabyab said.

MV Trisha Kerstin 3 sank on January 26, approximately 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island in Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan province.

The vessel, owned by the Zamboanga City-based Aleson Shipping Lines, was en route to Jolo, Sulu, from Zamboanga City at the time of the maritime incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)