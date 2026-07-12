PCG renders urgent Medevac to young boat passenger

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), through the Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Zamboanga, has successfully conducted a Medical Evacuation (Medevac) for a young passenger aboard a commercial ferry upon arrival at the port of Zamboanga.

The CGS-Zamboanga the young passenger is a 12-year-old boy, who arrived around 5:35 a.m. Saturday, July 12, 2026, from Jolo, Sulu, aboard M/V Dorotheya.

"Earlier, the Station received a report from the vessel's Clearing Officer that a young passenger urgently required medical assistance due to oxygen deprivation while the vessel was en route from Jolo, Sulu to Zamboanga City," the CGS-Zamboanga said in a statement.

Investigation showed the patient sustained a head injury after being struck by a falling coconut prior to boarding the vessel at the port of Jolo to Zamboanga City.

The boy was attended aboard the vessel while en route to Zamboanga City by a nurse from Jolo Hospital together with the assigned Coast Guard Sea Marshal.

Personnel of CGS-Zamboanga, through its Deployable Response Group (DRG), together with the personnel of Zamboanga City Medical Center (ZCMC), immediately boarded the vessel and safely transferred the patient to the waiting ambulance of the ZCMC when the vessel docked at the local port.

The CGS-Zamboanga said the patient was immediately transported to Premier Hospital, Zamboanga City for further medical evaluation and treatment.

The CGS-Zamboanga said the successful medical evacuation highlights the commitment of the PCG to ensuring the safety and welfare of all passengers at sea through prompt response, effective coordination, and dedicated public service. (SunStar Zamboanga)