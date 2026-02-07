PCG rescues 253 people from distressed vessel off Basilan

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued 253 people, including 16 crewmen, from a vessel in distress at sea on Friday, February 6, off Basilan province.

The Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said on Saturday, February 7, that the passengers were rescued from the vessel MBCA Julifer near Lampinigan Island, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan.

The CGDSWM said MBCA Julifer encountered unfavorable weather conditions due to Tropical Storm Basyang while traveling from Zamboanga City to Laminusa Island, Siasi, Sulu.

The CGDSWM said that 205 passengers were transferred aboard BRP Tubbataha (MRRV-4401) and transported safely to Zamboanga City Pier, while 21 passengers were transferred to a PNP Maritime Group patrol boat bound for Isabela Port.

The CGDSWM said 11 passengers and 16 crew members remained aboard MBCA Julifer and were escorted safely to Isabela City.

The CGDSWM said there were no reported injuries among the 253 people aboard MBCA Julifer.

The PCG launched the rescue operations in coordination with the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices of Basilan province and Isabela City. (SunStar Zamboanga)