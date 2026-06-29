PCG rescues 3 fishermen from burning motorboat

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), through the Coast Guard Station Eastern Sulu (CGS-ES), rescued three fishermen from a burning motorboat off Sulu, the PCG said Monday, June 29, 2026.

The CGS-ES said the motorboat marked "Tontonhanz" caught fire while the fishermen were fishing off Tulayan village, Luuk, Sulu on Saturday, June 27.

The CGS-ES did not release the identities of the rescued fishermen except to say they are all resident of Kan-Mindus village, Luuk.

The damaged motorboat was towed to the shore of Tandu-Bato village, Luuk.

"The fire was caused by an explosion during refueling which the vessel's engine was still running," the CGS-ES said in a statement.

In light of the incident, the PCG urged all mariners to remain vigilant and prioritize safety at all times to prevent similar accidents and ensure safety at sea. (SunStar Zamboanga)