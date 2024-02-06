PCG rescues fisherman off Basilan

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel have rescued a fisherman in distress at sea off Basilan province, the PCG said Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

The Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) identified the rescued fisherman as Resal Edgar, 23, a resident of Malamawi, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

The CGDSWM said Edgar was rescued around 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 5, in between the islands of Lampinigan and Panigayan, Malamawi, Isabela City.

The CGDSWM was informed that Edgar left home in the afternoon of Sunday, February 4, to go on fishing in the vicinity of Panigayan Island and failed to return home.

The Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Isabela and Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS)-Malamawi dispatched its search and rescue team to locate Edgar after they receive report that the fisherman went missing while fishing.

The search and rescue team found Edgar aboard his motorboat with engine dead on the water between the islands of Lampinigan Island Panigayan around 10:30 a.m. of Monday, February 5.

Edgar told the search and rescue team members he failed to return home due to the damage on his motorboat’s maneuverability after he was bumped at sea by an unidentified motorboat which while fishing.

The CGDSWM said Edgar was immediately taken to the CGSS-Malamawi for medical check-up and damage verification on his motorboat.

The rescued fisherman was met by his family at the CGSS-Malamawi and they were home together.