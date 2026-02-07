PCG resumes dive operations for MV Trisha Kerstin 3

THE technical divers of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have conducted careful study and assessment to ensure safety upon entry and exit from the sunken MV Trisha Kerstin 3.

The PCG said the technical divers resumed diving operations for the ill-fated MV Trisha Kerstin 3 after weather and sea conditions improved near Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan, on Saturday, February 7.

The PCG said the technical divers, led by Commander Cheska Jamorol, conducted an external scan of the sunken vessel to carefully assess its condition and identify possible points of entry.

“This procedure is a critical preparatory step to ensure the safety of divers prior to any penetration dive,” the PCG said in a statement.

The PCG assured the public that all operations are being carried out with utmost caution, adhering strictly to established safety protocols.

MV Trisha Kerstin 3 sank approximately 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, on January 26.

The vessel was traveling from Zamboanga City to Jolo, Sulu, when it sank.

The PCG located the sunken MV Trisha Kerstin 3 approximately 1.8 nautical miles off Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad.

The vessel is lying some 52 meters deep in an east-to-west orientation relative to Baluk-Baluk Island.

“As of today (February 7), survivors remain at 316, while the fatality count is at 45,” the PCG said, involving the ill-fated M/V Trisha Kerstin 3. (SunStar Zamboanga)