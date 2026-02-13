PCG revises MV Trisha Kerstin 3 survivor count to 293

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the total number of survivors in the sinking of MV Trisha Kerstin 3 has been adjusted to 293, from the previously reported 314, following a comprehensive two-week probe into the January 26 maritime incident off Basilan.

Captain Noemie Cayabyab, PCG spokesperson, said the figure is based on consolidated verification with affected families, the Philippine National Police-Scene of the Crime Operatives (PNP-Soco), and the Zamboanga City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ZCDRRMO) as of Wednesday, February 11.

“This revision reflects the verification of passenger identities, including survivors listed in the manifest, individuals who survived but were later confirmed not to have been listed, as well as declared and undeclared crew members,” Cayabyab said.

She added that the number of confirmed fatalities has increased to 52, with the recovery of one female cadaver by the PCG Technical Diving Group at around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, February 11.

“Most of the fatalities are passengers listed in the vessel’s manifest. However, six recovered bodies remain unidentified and have not yet been removed from the list of missing persons,” Cayabyab noted.

Meanwhile, the PCG has recorded 27 individuals currently classified as missing based on the ongoing PNP-Soco investigation and daily coordination with affected families.

The PCG said the figure excludes the six recovered but unidentified bodies, which have been deducted from the missing count.

The PCG added that the reconciled total number of passengers and crew members on board MV Trisha Kerstin 3 is 372, comprising all confirmed survivors (293), fatalities (52), and missing individuals (27).

The PCG said they will release further updates regarding ongoing underwater operations and the comprehensive investigation.

Meanwhile, PCG technical divers were unable to access the first-deck portside cabin on Thursday, February 12, due to strong underwater currents estimated at approximately three knots.

“In line with established dive safety protocols, the team shifted to a secondary target area, the vessel’s VIP accommodation section, where underwater conditions were safer and more manageable, but yielded negative results,” the PCG said in a statement.

M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 sank on January 26, approximately 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island in Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan province.

The vessel was en route to Jolo, Sulu from Zamboanga City at the time of the maritime incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)