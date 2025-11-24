PCG suspends voyages from Zamboanga to Visayas region

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has temporarily suspended, on Monday, November 24, all trips of commercial vessels from Zamboanga del Norte to the Visayas region due to inclement weather.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its weather bulletin Monday that Tropical Depression Verbena is currently over the province and city of Cebu and Negros Oriental.

Temporarily suspended until further notice are boat trips from Zamboanga del Norte via Dapitan City bound for Cebu and Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental.

The Zamboanga del Norte–Cebu–Dumaguete route is served by five shipping firms, including a fast craft that operates daily from Dapitan City to Dumaguete City.

“Voyage of vessels will only be allowed to resume once weather and sea conditions improve,” the Coast Guard Station (CGS)–Zamboanga del Norte said in its sea travel advisory.

The CGS–Zamboanga del Norte strongly advised all small vessels, motorboats, and fishing boats to remain in port and refrain from sailing.

Vessels already at sea when the travel advisory was issued are advised to coordinate with the nearest coast guard stations or sub-stations, take shelter, and exercise maximum caution.

“The safety of our seafarers and passengers remains our top priority. We urge all vessel operators to strictly follow safety protocols and monitor weather updates,” the CGS–Zamboanga del Norte said.

The CGS also strongly advised all fisherfolk and coastal communities not to venture out to sea or conduct any sea- or water-related activities while the weather disturbance persists.

Meanwhile, Pagasa said Verbena is approaching the Caraga Region and could possibly make landfall on Monday, November 24. (SunStar Zamboanga)