PCG technical divers recover 5 cadavers in Basilan underwater operation

TECHNICAL divers of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recovered five cadavers during an underwater operation on the sunken MV Trisha Kerstin 3 on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, off Baluk-Baluk Island in Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan province.

The recovery brought the total number of confirmed fatalities to 51, with 316 survivors, in connection with the sinking of MV Trisha Kerstin 3 on January 26.

The Basilan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said the recovered cadavers included two adult females, two minors, and one adult male.

The Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said the five cadavers were found at the vessel’s portside economy accommodation area.

Prior to the diving operation, the PCG Technical Diving Group (TDG) conducted a pre-dive briefing at 6 a.m. on Tuesday to review safety measures, operational objectives, and dive parameters for the mission.

“Four PCG technical divers commenced the search and recovery dive operations at a depth of approximately 180 feet, focusing on the vessel’s first-deck economy accommodation area,” the CGDSWM said in a statement.

The remains were immediately secured and transported to the Port of Zamboanga for identification and proper disposition, in coordination with the Zamboanga City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ZCDRRMO).

This marked the second time that PCG technical divers were able to physically enter the ill-fated vessel.

The first was on Monday, February 9, when divers entered the bridge of the sunken ship.

The CGDSWM said underwater operations are continuing, with priority given to diver safety, operational discipline, and respect for the victims and their families.

MV Trisha Kerstin 3 sank on January 26, approximately 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island in Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan province.

The vessel was en route to Jolo, Sulu from Zamboanga City at the time of the maritime incident. (SunStar Philippines)