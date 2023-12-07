PCG to establish sub-station in Sibugay town

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is establishing a sub-station in Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay to effectively perform its mandated functions in maritime law enforcement in the area.

Commodore Marco Antonio Gines, Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) commander, said in a statement Thursday, December 7, the sub-station will be constructed in Santa Cruz village, Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Gines and Kabasalan Mayor Katrina Balladares, signed a Deed of Usufruct (DOU) on Wednesday, December 6, in preparation for the establishment of the sub-station.

Gines said the usufruct warrants the PCG for the use of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) building for the establishment of Coast Guard Sub-station Kabasalan for 30 years.

Gines said the edifice will house the office of the sub-station and billeting area for the PCG personnel who will be assigned in the unit.

He said the presence of the PCG in Kabasalan is to effectively perform its mandated functions in maritime law enforcement, security, safety, marine environmental protection and search and rescue.

Meanwhile, Gines extends its heartfelt gratitude to the municipal government of Kabasalan for the continued and unwavering support of the PCG.

Lieutenant Commander Rommel Dua, commander of the Coast Guard Station Zamboanga, accompanied Gines during the signing of the DOU. (SunStar Zamboanga)