PCG-Zamboanga Sibugay commander killed in gun attack

AN OFFICIAL of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) was killed in a drive-by gun attack in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Friday, January 16, 2026.

The police identified the fatality as Lieutenant Junior Grade Glennick Ytang, 32, commander of the Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Zamboanga Sibugay.

Ytang was shot and killed around 8 p.m. in Purok Sentro, Barangay Veterans Village, Ipil, the capital of Zamboanga Sibugay provine.

Sali said Ytang was driving his pick-up truck when fatally shot by the suspect, who fled toward R.T. Lim town, Zamboanga Sibugay aboard a motorcycle.

"The use of a motorcycle as a getaway vehicle suggests a planned escape and possible familiarity of the suspect with the area. The incident occurred in a populated area," Sali said in his report.

Recovered from the crime scene were two deformed slugs and six empty shells of .9-mm pistol.

Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, said they are tracking down the whereabouts of the suspect who fled aboard a motorcycle after the incident.

Dasugo said they are exploring all possible motives solve the gun slay of Ytang.

Footages captured by closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras of nearby establishments that could help them identify the suspect are being reviewed by the investigators. (SunStar Zamboanga)